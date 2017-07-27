CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as Barrick earnings soar, Cenovus turns profit

* TSX up 54.19 points, or 0.36 percent, to 15,225.58

* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher

TORONTO, July 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index gained on Thursday as major gold miner Barrick Gold Corp and a string of other companies reported better-than-expected earnings and oil producer Cenovus Energy Inc turned a profit.

Barrick, the world's largest gold miner by production, rose 4.5 percent to C$21.08, as investors cheered the news it had produced more gold than expected and lowered its costs.

Rival Goldcorp Inc fell 3.9 percent to C$16.47 despite beating earnings expectations, as production at some mines fell short of analyst forecasts.

Smaller bullion producers also rose on earnings reports, with Detour Gold Corp surging 8.7 percent to C$15.02 after its profit beat expectations. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd was up 3.3 percent after it reported an earnings beat, raised its production forecast and lowered its cost outlook.

Cenovus jumped 5 percent to C$10.45 after reporting a profit in the second quarter compared to a year-ago loss, helped by its recent purchase of ConocoPhillips' Canadian oil-sands assets.

At 9:41 a.m. EDT (1341 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 54.19 points, or 0.36 percent, to 15,225.58. Eight of its 10 main sectors were higher, with two advancers for every decliner overall.

Uranium miner Cameco Corp was up 3.4 percent to C$12.98 after reporting a small quarterly loss and saying it had settled a U.S. tax dispute for much less than initially proposed, while fertilizer company Potash Corp of Saskatchewan gained 1.1 percent to C$22.21 after reporting bigger-than-expected revenue.

Miner Teck Resources Ltd rose 1.4 percent to C$26.51 after reporting a better-than-expected quarterly profit on higher steelmaking coal prices.

Meat-packaging company Maple Leaf Foods Inc gained 3.1 percent to C$33.78 after reporting a 19 percent rise in quarterly profit. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Paul Simao)