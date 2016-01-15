* TSX down 284.73 points, or 2.31 percent, at 12,051.30
* All 10 of the TSX's main groups fall
* 13 declining stocks for every gainer
TORONTO, Jan 15 Canada's main stock index fell
more than 2 percent in morning trading on Friday, pressured by a
sustained slide in crude oil prices that weighed on energy
shares as well as banks, industrial and consumer names.
The index is heading for a more than 3 percent drop for the
week, as the low oil prices hurt Canada's substantial energy
sector and economic worries more broadly gave investors reason
to retreat.
Crude is near 12-year lows as the market braces for
increased Iranian oil exports once international sanctions are
lifted, possibly within days.
At 10:20 a.m. EST (1520 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 284.73 points, or
2.31 percent, at 12,051.30.
It has fallen more than 9 percent since returning from the
Christmas break.
The most influential movers on the day were banks and energy
stocks. The country's largest lender, Royal Bank of Canada
, fell 2.7 percent to C$67.70, and one of its biggest
drillers, Canadian Natural Resources lost 6.5 percent
to C$24.21.
But the losses were broad: every sector was in the red, and
most were off at least 1.5 percent.
The energy group retreated 4.7 percent, and financials lost
2.3 percent.
TransAlta Corp declined 9.2 percent to C$3.96 after
the power generation company slashed its dividend to fund its
transition away from coal.
The utilities group to which TransAlta belongs fell 1.8
percent.
Industrials lost 2.1 percent, with Canadian National Railway
down 2.2 percent at C$72.52.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metal
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5 percent.
It was helped by gains for gold miners, as bullion climbed
nearly 2 percent.
Barrick Gold Corp rose 5.2 percent to C$11.47, and
Detour Gold Corp jumped 10.7 percent to C$16.97 after
announcing results late on Thursday.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers by 13 to 1, with 46
stocks setting 52-week lows.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)