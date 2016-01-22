(Updates prices)
TORONTO, Jan 22 Canada's main stock index
bounced higher on Friday, with its oil and gas stocks leading a
broad rally as oil prices surged, while banks, industrial and
consumer stocks also rose.
The energy sector climbed 5.8 percent, with Suncor Energy
Inc up 5.2 percent to C$31.31 and Canadian Natural
Resources advancing 5 percent to C$26.07.
Crude oil jumped back above $31 a barrel, after earlier in
the week touching $27, as a cold snap boosted demand for heating
oil across the United States and Europe.
The most influential movers also included Canadian Pacific
Railway, which rose 10 percent to C$164.87 one day after
reporting a profit below expectations on lower freight volumes.
Industrials rose 4.3 percent, while the materials group,
which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer
companies, added 2.0 percent.
At 10:14 a.m. EST (1514 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was higher by 323.28 points,
or 2.69 percent, at 12,359.14.
The sharp gains posted on Thursday and so far on Friday put
the index on track to deliver a more than 2 percent weekly gain
after three weeks of sharp losses.
Global stocks rebounded strongly thanks to hints of more
monetary policy support by the European Central Bank and
bargain-hunting by bruised investors.
In Canada, heavyweight bank other financial stocks were
influential, with Toronto-Dominion Bank adding 1.8 percent to
C$51.09 and insurer Manulife Financial up 2.1 percent
to C$18.65.
Royal Bank of Canada added 2.3 percent to C$67.57.
It sold its general insurance arm to Aviva on Thursday.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)