* TSX down 96.03 points, or 0.75 percent, to 12,678.47
* All of the TSX's 10 main groups fall
* Index of track for 1.1 pct loss for week
TORONTO, Feb 5 Canada's main stock index fell on
Friday in a broad retreat after a weak jobs report and as
falling oil prices weighed on energy stocks.
The most influential movers on the index including Barrick
Gold Corp, which fell 2 percent to C$15.11, and
Canadian Natural Resources, which declined 2.6 percent
to C$29.52.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.2 percent, while the
energy sector retreated 1.7 percent.
Copper prices declined 1.5 percent to $4,618.50 a
tonne and gold futures fell 0.7 percent to $1,149 an
ounce.
At 9:49 a.m. EST (1449 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 96.03 points, or 0.75
percent, at 12,678.47.
All of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory
with decliners outnumbering gainers by two-to-one, and the index
was on track for a weekly loss of 1.1 percent.
Canada's jobless rate hit a two-year high in January as the
oil-producing province of Alberta shed more jobs, but its trade
outlook improved as a weaker currency boosted exports, separate
data showed.
Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc declined 1.5
percent to C$46.95 and Suncor Energy Inc lost 0.9 percent to
C$31.52.
U.S. crude prices were down 2.1 percent to $31.05 a
barrel, while Brent lost 1.5 percent to $33.93.
Dairy company Saputo rose 2.6 percent to C$36.12 as analysts
upped their price targets on the stock following quarterly
earnings.
