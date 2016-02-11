(Adds strategist comment, updates prices)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Feb 11 Canada's main stock index fell
on Thursday for a fifth straight session, hitting a three-week
low as disappointing corporate earnings added to broad investor
unease about the global economy.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 98.35 points, or 0.81 percent, at
12,087.37. Nine of its 10 main sectors lost ground.
The losses were broadly in line with falls on Wall Street
but less steep than market slides in Europe, where a slump in
banks and commodity-related stocks pushed a pan-Europe index to
a 2-1/2 year low.
"There is just this overwhelming sense of bearishness that's
got a fierce hold on the market," said Elvis Picardo, strategist
at Global Securities in Vancouver. "In Canada the news hasn't
been too encouraging as you've seen from the earnings that have
come out today."
The most influential weight on the index was Manulife
Financial Corp, which slumped 8.5 percent to C$15.84
after the country's largest insurer missed market estimates and
said it would be difficult to achieve its core earnings target
for 2016.
The heavyweight financials group fell 2 percent to its
lowest level in more than two years, with Royal Bank of Canada
down 1.8 percent at C$65 and Toronto-Dominion Bank
off 1.4 percent at C$49.02.
Teck Resources Ltd, North America's largest
producer of steel-making coal, declined 5.3 percent to C$5.15.
Cost-cutting helped the diversified miner report a surprise
adjusted profit but it also recorded an impairment charge as it
slashed its workforce.
The index fell as low as 11,985.68 at one point, its weakest
level since Jan. 21. Picardo said the index could well test
11,500 in coming weeks.
The country's second-largest pipeline company, TransCanada
Corp, barely advanced despite reporting a
better-than-expected quarterly profit and raising its dividend
at a time when most energy companies are scaling back
shareholder payouts.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, gained 0.4 percent.
Gold miners benefited as the price of bullion jumped more
than 5 percent to its highest in a year as fears about financial
instability, a lower dollar and slumping stock markets had
investors seeking refuge in the precious metal.
Barrick Gold Corp rose 3.7 percent to C$16.7010 and
Goldcorp Inc rose 4.4 percent to C$21.20.
Kinross Gold Corp surged 13.7 percent to C$4.07 after
forecasting record output and lower costs this year.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
David Gregorio)