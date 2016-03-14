(Adds details, updates prices)

* TSX down 93.96 points, or 0.69 percent, to 13,428.04

* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups retreat

TORONTO, March 14 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as energy companies followed oil prices lower, while banks also weighed.

Crude prices fell about 3 percent after Iran quashed hopes of a quick deal by major producers to freeze output.

The three most influential weights on the index were energy companies, with Suncor Energy Inc down 1.4 percent at C$34.14 and Canadian Natural Resources falling 1.2 percent to C$35.69.

Pipeline operators also fell, with Enbridge Inc off 1.8 percent to C$50.30 and TransCanada Corp down 1.1 percent to C$47.09.

Veresen Inc slumped 11.6 percent to C$7.54 after its application to build an LNG export terminal and natural gas pipeline was rejected.

Overall, the energy group retreated 2.2 percent.

At 10:07 a.m. EST (1407 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 93.96 points, or 0.69 percent, to 13,428.04.

Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory, with industrials and healthcare stocks rising.

The financials group slipped 0.2 percent.

Royal Bank of Canada fell 0.4 percent to C$73.96 and Toronto-Dominion Bank declined 0.3 percent to C$54.99.

Canadian home prices rose in February, driven by a surge in the already strong Vancouver market, data showed, in the latest sign of a growing divide in the country's real estate sectors. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)