* TSX falls 58.72 points, or 0.44 percent, to 13,299.39
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups retreat
TORONTO, March 28 Canada's main stock index fell
on Monday, as energy and mining stocks pulled back with oil
prices slightly lower, while consumer names made some gains.
The most influential weights on the index included Canadian
Natural Resources, which fell 1.9 percent to C$34.54,
and Canadian National Railway, which lost 1.2 percent
to C$79.53.
The energy group retreated 1.2 percent, while industrials
fell 0.6 percent.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.5 percent.
Potash Corp declined 1.9 percent to C$22.20 and
Goldcorp Inc shed 2.1 percent to C$20.48.
Six of the index's 10 main groups were in negative
territory, with decliners outnumbering advancers by 1.8-to-1.
On the positive side, the most influential gainers included
insurer Sun Life Financial Inc, which rose 0.7 percent
to C$41.78, and National Bank of Canada, which advanced
0.8 percent to C$41.89.
The consumer discretionary sector gained 0.5 percent, with
discount chain Dollarama Inc up 1.1 percent at
C$80.31, fast food chain Restaurant Brands International
adding 1.1 percent to C$41.93, and retailer Canadian
Tire Corp rising 1 percent to C$133.48.
European markets are closed for the Easter Monday holiday.
The country's finance minister said on Sunday that the
federal budget will be balanced in "about" five years, after the
government unveiled a 2016-17 budget with a deficit nearly three
times larger than initially promised.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)