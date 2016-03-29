(Adds trading details, updates prices)

TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index sustained broad-based losses on Tuesday, as a drop in oil prices weighed on the resource-linked market.

The most influential movers included Suncor Energy Inc , which fell 2.1 percent to C$35.05, and Royal Bank of Canada, which declined 0.7 percent to C$74.21.

The overall energy group retreated 2.2 percent, while financials were down 0.7 percent.

U.S. crude prices were down 3.4 percent to $38.07 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 3.1 percent to $39.01.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7 percent.

It included a 5.2 percent drop in the shares of Teck Resources Ltd to C$9.25.

At 10:34 a.m. EDT (1434 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 108.24 points, or 0.81 percent, to 13,281.95. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were lower.

Australia's Qube Holdings Ltd and Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc are raising a A$1 billion ($753 million) loan to help pay for the ports business of Asciano Ltd, in a carve-up of Australia's largest ports and rail operator, people familiar with the transaction said.

The shares of Brookfield fell 0.3 percent to C$44.34.

Kinross Gold rose 4.5 percent to C$4.17, helped by strengthening in the price of gold ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

The shares of Amaya Inc rose 3.8 percent to C$15.37 after the gambling website operator said its chief executive was taking an indefinite paid leave of absence. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)