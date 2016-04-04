(Adds details, updates prices)

* TSX down 33.4 points, or 0.25 percent, to 13,407.04

* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups fall

TORONTO, April 4 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, weighed by banks and miners amid lower prices for gold and copper, as investors fretted about Chinese growth and try to pin down the U.S. Federal Reserve's likely path toward higher interest rates.

The most influential movers on the index included Brookfield Asset Management, which fell 2.5 percent to C$43.96, and BlackBerry Ltd, which lost 3.8 percent to C$9.37, extending losses from Friday after disappointing results.

At 10:11 a.m. EDT (1411 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 33.4 points, or 0.25 percent, to 13,407.04.

Six of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory, with almost two decliners for every advancer.

The heavyweight financials group slipped 0.2 percent, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1 percent. Potash Corp fell 2.3 percent to C$21.67.

Barrick Gold Corp declined 1 percent to C$17.61 and Goldcorp Inc lost 0.8 percent to C$20.76, as gold fell after strong U.S. economic data boosted risk appetite, while uncertainty continued about the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

Copper touched its lowest in a month and nickel slipped to its lowest in six weeks on persisting concern over Chinese growth and metals demand.

The energy group fell 0.6 percent as oil held around its lowest in a month as prospects of top exporters agreeing to curb chronic oversupply faded. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)