TORONTO, April 5 Canada's main stock index slipped on Tuesday, weighed by financial stocks after the country's trade deficit jumped, and by energy companies, which slipped even as oil prices edged higher.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 31.49 points, or 0.24 percent, at 13,304.66. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)