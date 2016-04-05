BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final FDA nod for drug to treat allergy symptoms
* Says Zydus receives final approval from U.S. FDA for cyproheptadine hydrochloride tablets usp
TORONTO, April 5 Canada's main stock index slipped on Tuesday, weighed by financial stocks after the country's trade deficit jumped, and by energy companies, which slipped even as oil prices edged higher.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 31.49 points, or 0.24 percent, at 13,304.66. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
May 23 NIIT Technologies Ltd: * Announces co's partnership with Arago Source text - http://bit.ly/2qQWn2D Further company coverage: