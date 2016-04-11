(Adds details, updates prices)

* TSX up 126.14 points, or 0.94 percent, to 13,522.87

* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher

TORONTO, April 11 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as gold miners and major energy companies gained with higher commodity prices.

The most influential movers on the index included Barrick Gold Corp, which rose 4.5 percent to C$20.63 as gold hit a multi-week high, and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, which advanced 3.4 percent to C$181.24.

CP said on Monday it had scrapped efforts to buy Norfolk Southern Corp, almost six months after launching an unsolicited $28 billion bid for the fourth-largest U.S. railroad operator.

At 10:09 a.m. EDT (1409 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 126.14 points, or 0.94 percent, to 13,522.87.

All of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with four advancers for every decliner.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.6 percent, despite losses for major fertilizer producers Potash Corp, off 1 percent to C$20.56, and Agrium Inc, down 1 percent at C$112.84.

Gold futures rose 1 percent to $1,255 an ounce, while copper prices advanced 0.6 percent to $4,676 a tonne.

The financials group gained 0.8 percent, with Royal Bank of Canada rising 0.8 percent to C$75.38 and Toronto-Dominion Bank advanced 0.9 percent to C$54.95.

The energy group climbed 1.7 percent.

U.S. crude prices were up 1.7 percent to $40.39 a barrel, while Brent crude added 2.0 percent to $42.77.

Industrials rose 1.2 percent.

The index was posting 12 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski)