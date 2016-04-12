(Adds details, updates prices)
* TSX up 62.35 points, or 0.46 percent, at 13,485.11
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups are higher
TORONTO, April 12 Canada's main stock index rose
on Tuesday, with energy stocks gaining as oil prices hit a 2016
high.
The most influential movers on the index included Suncor
Energy Inc, which advanced 1.4 percent to C$36.08, and
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, up 2.3 percent to
C$36.42.
The overall energy group climbed 1.5 percent as oil prices
gained on hopes that a meeting of producers would lead to steps
to tackle a supply glut. The sector also benefited from a weak
U.S. dollar and further signs of strong demand in China.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd also helped push the
index higher, rising 2.5 percent to C$184.42 after its chief
executive officer said cash once planned to acquire rival
Norfolk Southern Corp could be used for a buyback,
dividend, or combination of both.
At 10:06 a.m. EDT (1406 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 62.35 points, or 0.46
percent, at 13,485.11.
Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in positive
territory, and advancers outnumbered decliners by roughly two to
one.
The financials group gained 0.5 percent, and industrials
rose 0.8 percent.
Royal Bank of Canada rose 0.5 percent to C$75.31,
Toronto-Dominion Bank advanced 0.4 percent to C$54.65,
and Bank of Nova Scotia added 0.6 percent to C$61.92.
The materials group, which includes precious and base-metal
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3 percent.
Barrick Gold Corp declined 1.8 percent to C$20.67,
and Goldcorp Inc fell 1.9 percent to C$22.50, while
diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd jumped 7.5
percent to C$11.08.
Gold futures fell 0.1 percent to $1,255.1 an ounce,
while copper gained 1.3 percent to $4,724 a tonne.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)