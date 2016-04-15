(Adds portfolio manager comment, updates prices to close)

* TSX ends down 31.09 points, or 0.23 percent, at 13,637.20

* Index gains 1.8 percent for the week

TORONTO, April 15 Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday as energy shares pulled back with oil prices ahead of a weekend producer meeting, while Bombardier stock gained on reports it is close to a deal to sell up to 125 CSeries jets to a U.S. airline.

Bombardier shares hit a six-month high following reports the plane and train maker was poised to secure the largest order so far for its new CSeries jets, from Delta Airlines Inc.

The shares initially rose as much as 17 percent to C$1.79 and closed up 5.9 percent at C$1.62.

The most influential weights on the index included major producers Suncor Energy Inc, down 2.7 percent at C$35.92, and Canadian Natural Resources, off 2.2 percent to C$36.68.

The energy group retreated 2.3 percent, with oil prices lower as analysts said a Sunday meeting of producers, led by top exporters Russia and Saudi Arabia to discuss freezing output, would do little to help to quickly clear a global oversupply.

"All these countries are producing as much as they possibly can produce," said Bryden Teich, associate portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management. "It's a little bit of trickery."

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 31.09 points, or 0.23 percent, at 13,637.20.

It gained 1.8 percent on the week, its best weekly performance in more than a month, touching its highest level since Nov. 4 on Wednesday.

Seven of the index's 10 main groups fell on Friday, with a roughly equal number of decliners and advancers overall.

Mitel Networks Corp fell 9.6 percent to C$9.11 after announcing it would pay about $1.96 billion in cash and stock to acquire fellow voice and telephony gear maker Polycom Inc.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metal miners and fertilizer companies, gained 1.4 percent.

Canadian manufacturing sales tumbled more than expected in February, giving back some of their recent strength as sales of vehicles and petroleum products dropped, data showed on Friday. (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)