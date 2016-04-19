BRIEF-Merck unit says confident it complied with UK competition law
* Unit MSD says cooperating fully with UK CMA’s ongoing investigation on Remicade
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Tuesday, boosted by gains for gold miners and banks as the price of gold jumped and oil steadied.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 55.59 points, or 0.41 percent, at 13,775.41 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
* Unit MSD says cooperating fully with UK CMA’s ongoing investigation on Remicade
* Issued a statement of objections to pharmaceutical company Merck Sharp & Dohme Limited (MSD)