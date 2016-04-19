TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday to a fresh five-month high, as energy and materials stocks gained on higher commodity prices, while a major telecommunications stock weighed after posting a smaller profit.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 147.46 points, or 1.07 percent, at 13,867.28. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)