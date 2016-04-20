(Adds details on sectors and stocks throughout, updates prices)

* TSX up 39.89 points, or 0.29 percent, to 13,907.17

* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher

TORONTO, April 20 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday to a near six-month high as financial and material shares rose, while lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks.

The index has rallied more than 20 percent since hitting a near 3-1/2-year low in January, a threshold considered by some as indicative of a bull market. However, its September 2014 peak at 15,685.13 remains well out of view.

The most influential movers on the index included Bank of Nova Scotia, which rose 0.9 percent to C$64.92, and Royal Bank of Canada, which advanced 0.5 percent to C$78.71. The overall financials group rose 0.5 percent.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, rose 0.7 percent. It included a 4.8 percent rise in the shares of Teck Resources Ltd to C$13.98.

Consumer staples advanced 0.8 percent, led by a 2.6 percent gain for Metro Inc to C$43.11.

At 10:34 a.m. EDT (1434 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 39.89 points, or 0.29 percent, to 13,907.17. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher.

The energy group fell 0.9 percent, pressured by a drop in oil prices. Suncor Energy Inc fell 1.8 percent to C$36.46, while Cenovus Energy Inc was down 0.9 percent at C$17.81.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.2 percent to $40.59 a barrel after Kuwaiti oil workers ended a three-day strike.

The shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd fell 2.1 percent to C$186.03. The company said it planned to repurchase up to 5 percent of its shares, just over a week after abandoning a bid to buy Norfolk Southern Corp. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)