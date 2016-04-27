(Adds details on sectors and stocks, updates prices)

* TSX up 62 points, or 0.45 percent, to 13,871.44

* Five of the TSX's 10 main groups rise

TORONTO, April 27 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as higher oil prices supported energy stocks, while industrials also advanced on speculation of a major order for a plane and train maker.

Shares of Bombardier Inc rose 6 percent to C$2.11 after the company moved forward release of its first-quarter results by a day to Thursday in a surprise announcement that elevated market expectations of a big CSeries order this week.

Cenovus Energy Inc reported a wider-than-expected quarterly operating loss and said its cash flow slumped 95 percent, hurt by the prolonged slump in oil and natural gas prices.

Still its shares rose 3.2 percent to C$19.50, while the overall energy group advanced 2.2 percent as oil reached its highest level of 2016.

U.S. crude rose 0.3 percent to $44.17 a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.6 percent to $46.02.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd rose 1.9 percent to C$39.27, while Suncor Energy Inc was up 1.5 percent at C$36.88.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1 percent, while financials rose 0.4 percent.

At 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 62 points, or 0.45 percent, to 13,871.44. Five of the index's 10 main groups were higher.

Investors awaited the Federal Reserve's interest rate announcement scheduled for 2 p.m. (1800 GMT). The U.S. central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged as it monitors the impact from weakening global growth but may seek to signal it is determined to resume policy tightening this year.

Technology stocks fell 1.5 percent as worse-than expected results from Apple and Twitter weighed on technology stocks globally.

DH Corp fell 8.5 percent to C$34.06, while CGI Group Inc was down 1.2 percent at C$59.40.

The consumer staples group declined 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)