* TSX closed up 211.35 points, or 1.56 percent, at 13,775.19
* Index touched its highest since May 3 of 13,797.96
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, May 10 Canada's main stock index on
Tuesday scored its largest gain since mid February as oil and
global stocks rose, while Canada's oil sands production trickled
back as the wildfire threat eased.
The rally came after the index fell on Monday to a nearly
four-week low of 13,535.54.
"There certainly has been some change in sentiment and it's
a good thing that investors are getting back to buying on the
dips," said Elvis Picardo, strategist and vice president of
research at Global Securities.
The most influential movers on the index included Suncor
Energy Inc, which rose 3.9 percent to C$34.52, and
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, which advanced 3.1
percent to C$36.95.
The overall energy group advanced 2.4 percent as oil
rallied.
U.S. crude prices settled at $44.66 a barrel, up 2.81
percent, helped by expectations that record U.S. crude
inventories would not swell by as much as they have in recent
weeks.
Oil sands companies around the Canadian energy center of
Fort McMurray began to resume production after an out-of-control
wildfire forced a shutdown a week ago, and energy executives met
with province leaders who reported the town was less damaged
than first feared.
The better news for oil sands companies has pulled investors
back into the market, said Picardo.
French utility EDF announced a deal to build three
offshore wind parks in France with Canada's Enbridge Inc
. Enbridge's shares rose 3.5 percent to
C$51.66.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 211.35 points, or 1.56 percent, at
13,775.19. It touched its highest since May 3 of 13,797.96.
"I think the reason for these big swings is because
investors are still very unsure about the state of the global
economy," said Picardo.
The financials group advanced 1.1 percent, including a 1.3
percent gain for Royal Bank of Canada to C$76.61, while
Toronto-Dominion Bank was up 1.1 percent at C$55.93.
Industrials rose 1.6 percent, led by railway stocks.
Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.
