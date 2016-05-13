(Adds analyst comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends down 39.22 points, or 0.28 percent, at 13,748.58
* Seven of 10 main sectors fall
* Index gained 0.3 percent on the week
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, May 13 Canada's main stock index
slipped on Friday, weighed down by financials, industrials and
resource stocks as they pulled back in line with softer prices
for oil and other commodities.
"Today's price action is somewhat suggestive that some of
these commodity sectors are perhaps extended from the
perspective of the run that they've had," said Sid Mokhtari,
market technician and director of institutional equity research
at CIBC World Markets.
Gold miners cushioned the fall, however, as bullion shrugged
off a stronger U.S. dollar and data suggesting a brighter
outlook for the U.S. economy.
Barrick Gold Corp gained 2.5 percent to C$23.86,
Kinross Gold Corp added 2.5 percent to end at C$6.69, and
Eldorado Gold Corp rose 4.1 percent to C$6.33.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
settled down 39.22 points, or 0.28 percent, at
13,748.58, with seven of its 10 main sectors notching losses. It
gained 0.3 percent on the week.
The energy group lost 0.7 percent as oil prices ended a
three-day bull run, falling as a stronger dollar weighed and
investors cashed in recent gains.
The heavyweight financials group slipped 0.4 percent, while
industrials fell 0.9 percent.
Brookfield Asset Management lost 1.1 percent to
C$42.92. It entered exclusive talks to buy a natural gas
pipeline unit from Brazil's Petrobras, the state oil producer
said after the close on Thursday.
The country's two main rail companies also fell, with
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd down 2 percent at C$172.87
and Canadian National railway Co off 0.8 percent at
C$76.03.
CIBC's Mokhtari said the index, which has recovered steadily
since falling below 11,600 in January, was exhibiting positive
technical characteristics including holding above a rising
50-day moving average, with more than 80 percent of companies
trading above both their 100- and 200-day moving averages.
Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc jumped 8 percent to
C$4.57 after SiriusXM Holdings Inc, its biggest
shareholder, said it and two top Canadian shareholders will take
the satellite radio service private.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
James Dalgleish)