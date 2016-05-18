Nokia jumps on Apple settlement; UK mid-caps outperform - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
TORONTO May 18 Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by gold miners and other materials stocks as a stronger U.S. dollar pushed commodity prices broadly lower.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 42.94 points, or 0.31 percent, at 13,874.16 shortly after the open. Eight of its 10 main sectors were lower. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
NEW YORK, May 23 Financial and technology companies led by Bank of America Corp, SBI Holdings Inc , HSBC Holdings Plc, Intel Corp and Temasek Holdings have invested $107 million in R3 CEV, a startup which runs a big bank consortium seeking to develop blockchain technology, it said on Tuesday.