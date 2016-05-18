TORONTO May 18 Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by gold miners and other materials stocks as a stronger U.S. dollar pushed commodity prices broadly lower.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 42.94 points, or 0.31 percent, at 13,874.16 shortly after the open. Eight of its 10 main sectors were lower. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)