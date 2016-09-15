(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)
* TSX up 85.97 points, or 0.6 percent, to 14,452.43
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups gain; materials slip
TORONTO, Sept 15 Canada's main stock index rose
on Thursday as financials and energy stocks led gains, despite
crude prices turning negative and investors jitters about next
steps for central banks.
At 10:06 a.m. EDT (1406 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index rose 85.97 points, or 0.6
percent, to 14,452.43.
The index had lost around 3 percent of its value since last
Thursday's close.
Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in positive
territory, with more than 3 advancers for every decliner.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.9 percent.
Gold miners were among the biggest weights, with Goldcorp
Inc down 1.8 percent to C$20.41 and Yamana Gold Inc
falling 2.7 percent to C$5.74.
Gold prices slipped as the U.S. dollar and European equities
edged higher, curbing demand for the metal ahead of next week's
Federal Reserve policy meeting.
Teck Resources Ltd advanced 3.3 percent to
C$23.53.
The heavyweight financial sector gained 0.8 percent, with
Manulife Financial Corp up 1.5 percent to C$18.03.
Toronto-Dominion Bank advanced 0.6 percent to C$57.32
after selling home improvement financing assets with a book
value of about C$339 million.
The energy group climbed 0.7 percent, although U.S. crude
prices turned lower after early gains on a stronger dollar, in
which the commodity is priced.
Cenovus Energy Inc rose 1.9 percent to C$18.10, and
Encana Corp added 2.1 percent to C$12.69.
Industrials rose 0.4 percent, with SNC Lavalin advancing 2.1
percent to C$53.9 after CIBC raised the company's rating to
"outperformer" and upped its price target on the stock.
U.S. crude prices were down 0.4 percent to $43.42 a
barrel, while Brent crude added 0.3 percent to
$45.99.
Gold futures fell 0.8 percent to $1,310.8 an ounce.
Canadian household debt as a share of income hit a record
high in the second quarter, Statistics Canada data showed in a
report likely to reinforce concerns of overborrowing by
consumers.
Sales of existing Canadian homes fell 3.1 percent in August
from July, the fourth straight monthly decline and the largest
drop in nearly two years, a report from the Canadian Real Estate
Association showed.
