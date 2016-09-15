BRIEF-ECN Capital to raise $100 mln through preferred share offering
* ECN Capital to raise $100,000,000 through preferred share offering
TORONTO, Sept 15 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, led by shares of financial and energy companies as oil rose and investors reduced bets on a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 137.21 points, or 0.96 percent, at 14,503.67. All of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Gregorio)
* ECN Capital to raise $100,000,000 through preferred share offering
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150.0 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2qjNDDa Further company coverage: