TORONTO, Sept 15 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, led by shares of financial and energy companies as oil rose and investors reduced bets on a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 137.21 points, or 0.96 percent, at 14,503.67. All of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Gregorio)