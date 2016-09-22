(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)
* TSX up 115.16 points, or 0.78 percent, at 14,825.98
* All of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher
TORONTO, Sept 22 Energy stocks led a broad rally
on Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices jumped
and investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's more cautious
approach to future rate hikes.
With 12 gainers for every decliner, the index was testing an
early September peak that, if breached, would push it to its
highest since June 2015.
At 10:08 a.m. EDT (1408 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 115.16 points, or 0.78
percent, at 14,825.98. All 10 sectors gained.
The energy group climbed 1.9 percent on the coattails of the
rise in oil prices. Some of the country's biggest energy
producers were among the most influential gainers, with Canadian
Natural Resources rising 2.9 percent to C$40.45 and
Suncor Energy Inc up 1.5 percent to C$34.90.
Oil rose 2 percent and was headed for its largest weekly
gain in a month, after a surprisingly large drop in U.S. crude
inventories emboldened investors ahead of next week's meeting
between OPEC members and Russia to discuss supply.
The Russian energy minister's comments in support of
coordinated action boosted oil further.
The financials group gained 0.8 percent and utilities rose
1.1 percent after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled an
increasingly cautious approach to future U.S. rate increases on
Wednesday.
Brookfield Asset Management Inc rose 3.6 percent
to C$45.78. RBC raised the stock to a "top pick" designation, a
trader said.
Manulife Financial Corp advanced 1.7 percent to
C$18.83.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.5 percent.
Copper prices advanced 1.6 percent to $4,838 a
tonne.
