* TSX down 55.06 points, or 0.38 percent, at 14,564.40
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups fall
TORONTO, Sept 27 Canada's main stock index fell
on Tuesday as energy stocks lost ground with lower oil prices,
while miners also weighed as gold prices fell and the Philippine
government ordered the suspension of 20 more mines for
environmental violations.
At 10:04 a.m. EDT (1404 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 55.06 points, or 0.38
percent, at 14,564.40.
Crude oil futures fell as optimism faded for an
output-limiting deal from an oil producer meeting in Algeria to
curb one of the worst supply gluts in history.
The energy group retreated 1.3 percent, with Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd down 1.6 percent to C$38.47 and
Suncor Energy Inc off 1.2 percent to C$34.26. Both are
among the most influential movers on the index.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.2 percent.
The TSX-listed shares of Australia-based OceanaGold Corp
fell 10.4 percent to C$4.22 as it faced a suspension of
operations in the Philippines.
Most of the mines targeted by the government were nickel
producers, and the news sent global prices up more than
1 percent.
Gold prices, meanwhile, fell as the U.S. dollar and Wall
Street stocks gained ground on the view that U.S. presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton got the better of rival Donald Trump
in their first debate.
Barrick Gold Corp fell 1.8 percent to C$23.30.
Smaller producer B2Gold Corp fell 9.7 percent to
C$3.46.
Six of the index's 10 main groups were in negative
territory, with two decliners for every gainer.
On the positive side, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
rose 1.4 percent to C$752.44 and Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc advanced 1.8 percent
to C$34.85. It had slipped ahead of Monday night's presidential
debate.
U.S. crude oil prices were down 2.3 percent to $44.86
a barrel, while Brent lost 2.2 percent to $46.32.
Gold futures fell 0.8 percent to $1,328.7 an ounce
and copper prices lost 0.9 percent to $4,798 a tonne.
