* TSX closes up 173.39 points, or 1.19 percent, at 14,731.43
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups end higher
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Sept 28 Canada's main stock index rose
more than one percent on Wednesday as energy stocks soared on a
deal by major oil producers to limit output, while the
financials and materials groups also gained ground.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd jumped 6.9 percent
to C$41.17, while Suncor Energy Inc advanced 4.1 percent
to C$35.58 and the overall energy group was up 5.3 percent.
The OPEC news got investors excited as it will tighten up
supply in the oil market, said Manash Goswami, portfolio manager
at First Asset Investment Management Inc.
U.S. crude prices settled up $2.38 at $47.05 a barrel
after sources told Reuters that the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries struck a deal to limit crude
output at its policy meeting in November.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 173.39 points, or 1.19 percent, at
14,731.43.
It touched its highest intraday since Friday at 14,740.07.
The financials group climbed 0.7 percent, including gains
for the country's heavyweight bank stocks.
Royal Bank of Canada rose 0.9 percent to C$81.46,
while Toronto-Dominion Bank was up 0.7 percent at
C$58.33.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.4 percent.
BlackBerry Ltd said it will outsource the
development and design of its flagship smartphone. Its shares
rose 4.6 percent to C$10.89.
Bombardier Inc gained 1.9 percent to C$1.62. The
company is starting to look at its options for a new aerospace
program now that its CSeries commercial plane is complete, but
no decisions have been made, its chief executive said.
Just two of the index's 10 main groups ended lower.
Convenience store company Alimentation Couche Tard Inc
fell 1.8 percent to C$63.66, while the overall
consumer staples group dipped 0.6 percent.
Malaysia's Petronas said it would review a proposed C$36
billion ($27.25 billion) liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in
western Canada after Ottawa approved the project with conditions
to limit the environmental impact.
