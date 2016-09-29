(Adds details throughout on sectors and stocks, updates prices)
* TSX up 36.7 points, or 0.25 percent, to 14,768.13
* Index touches its highest since Friday at 14,780.70
* Energy climbs more than 7 percent over past two days
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups rise
TORONTO, Sept 29 Canada's main stock index rose
on Wednesday to a nearly one-week high as energy stocks added to
sharp gains from one day before on a surprise output cut
agreement by OPEC.
The most influential movers on the index were some of the
country's largest energy companies. Suncor Energy Inc rose 1.9
percent to C$36.25 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd advanced
1.6 percent to C$41.81.
The index's energy group climbed 1.9 percent, which takes
its rally over the past two days to more than 7 percent.
Oil prices edged higher even as investors questioned whether
an agreement on Wednesday by the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries would be enough to rebalance a heavily
over-supplied market. U.S. crude prices were up 0.2
percent to $47.16 a barrel.
Financial stocks firmed 0.3 percent, including a 0.3 percent
gain for Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$58.52.
At 10:44 a.m. EDT (1444 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index rose 36.7 points, or 0.25
percent, to 14,768.13.
The index touched its highest since Friday at 14,780.70.
Six of the index's 10 main groups were higher.
One of the groups that fell was materials, which includes
precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies. It
lost 0.8 percent.
Gold-focused royalty and stream company Franco Nevada Corp
fell 1.7 percent to C$91.74, while spot gold
dipped 0.2 percent.
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc cut its full-year adjusted
profit forecast for its engineering and construction business
due to commercial issues in two oil & gas projects in the Middle
East. Its shares tumbled 5.4 percent to C$51.95.
