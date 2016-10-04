(Adds details on specific stocks, sectors; updates prices)
* TSX down 38.68 points, or 0.26 percent, at 14,650.36
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher
* Materials sector falls 4.1 percent
TORONTO, Oct 4 Canada's main stock index fell on
Tuesday as gold miners' shares plunged on major shutdowns and
the precious metal hit its lowest since Britain's shocking vote
to leave the European Union in June.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metal
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 4.1 percent, while a
global gold index heavily populated by Canadian miners
dropped 5 percent.
Both measures had risen steadily this year until August and
have faltered since.
Barrick Gold Corp lost 5.8 percent to C$21.47, and
Goldcorp Inc fell 6.1 percent to C$19.41. Both miners,
among the world's largest, are dealing with forced closures.
A string of other gold miners also featured among the
heaviest weights, with Yamana Gold Inc down 8 percent
at C$5.18 and Kinross Gold Corp off 7.1 percent at
C$5.01.
Gold slid more than 2 percent, as forecast-beating
U.S. manufacturing data on Monday stoked expectations that the
Federal Reserve will lift interest rates by year-end.
Excluding the materials sector, the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index would have traded in positive
territory.
At 10:02 a.m. EDT (1402 GMT), the index was down 38.68
points, or 0.26 percent, at 14,650.36. Eight of its 10 main
groups gained, and utilities were only slightly lower.
The most influential gainers included Canadian National
Railway Co, which rose 1.1 percent to C$87.37, and
Suncor Energy Inc, which advanced 0.6 percent to
C$36.47.
The index has rallied nearly 28 percent since hitting a
three-year low in January as the price of oil, a key Canadian
export, partially recovered.
It is expected to extend this year's hefty gains in 2017, a
Reuters poll found, although stock market strategists said they
were concerned about the outcome of the U.S. election and
potential threats to global trade.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)