TORONTO, Oct 6 Canada's main stock index made small gains on Thursday, with higher oil prices boosting the energy sector, but gold miners' shares fell with the precious metal on increased expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise this year.

The energy group climbed 0.7 percent as a surprisingly large drop in U.S. inventory levels helped keep oil prices within sight of 2016 highs hit in June.

The most influential movers on the index included Cenovus Energy Inc, up 2.6 percent to C$19.90, and Suncor Energy Inc, which advanced 0.7 percent to C$36.94.

At 10:06 a.m. EDT (1406 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 8.9 points, or 0.06 percent, at 14,619.48.

Seven of the 10 main sectors rose, although overall advancers and decliners were fairly balanced.

Growing expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise before the end of the year weighed on the price of gold, in turn hurting shares of Canadian gold miners.

Barrick Gold Corp fell 2.6 percent to C$19.90 and Detour Gold Corp lost 2.9 percent to C$23.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metal miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6 percent.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, which has bet on declining stock markets and more deflationary pressures, fell 3.1 percent to C$731.

The value of Canadian building permits issued in August surged far more than expected on plans for more condominium and commercial construction, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)