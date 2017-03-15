(Updates prices)
* TSX up up 45.57 points, or 0.3 percent, to 15,425.18
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher
TORONTO, March 15 Canada's main stock index
began recovering on Wednesday from a 2017 low hit in the
previous session, helped by gains for its heavyweight natural
resource sectors as commodity prices rose.
The index's energy sector climbed 1.7 percent as oil prices
pulled out of a dive, with the most influential gainers
including Cenovus Energy Inc, which rose 4.2 percent to
C$16.71, and Encana Corp, up 5.3 percent to C$14.64.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6 percent as higher
prices for copper and other industrial metals boosted base metal
miners. Gold producers also gained as bullion prices inched up.
Shares of several major banks slipped as the country's
financial watchdog said it will review business practices at
federally regulated institutions following allegations that they
sold products to consumers without obtaining their consent.
CBC News reported last week that customers of
Toronto-Dominion Bank were moved to higher-fee accounts
or had their overdraft and credit card limits increased without
their knowledge. On Wednesday CBC said employees at the
nation's other biggest banks had also come forward, saying they
had engaged in similar practices.
While Toronto-Dominion Bank shares were virtually unchanged,
Bank of Nova Scotia was down 1 percent to C$78.27. Bank
of Montreal also lost 1 percent to C$101.49, and Canadian
Imperial Bank of Commerce fell 0.7 percent to $118.14.
At 12:05 p.m. ET (1605 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 45.57 points, or 0.3
percent, to 15,425.18. Seven of its 10 main groups rose.
The index had its lowest close of the year on Tuesday.
Shares in convenience store operator Alimentation Couche
Tard Inc fell for a second day, as several banks cut
their price targets on the company following disappointing
quarterly earnings.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)