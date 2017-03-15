(Adds portfolio manager quotes, details on Fed decision and
Manulife, updates prices)
* TSX closes up 141.3 points, or 0.92 percent, at 15,520.91
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups end higher
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, March 15 Canada's main stock index
rebounded on Wednesday from a 2017 low hit in the previous
session, led by gains for natural resource shares as commodity
prices rallied, while investors took the latest Federal Reserve
interest rate hike in stride.
The Fed raised rates for the second time in three months,
while officials at the U.S. central bank stuck to their outlook
for two more rate hikes this year and three in 2018.
"If they raise rates because the economy is moving ahead and
inflation is relatively benign ... then I think the market will
readily accept it," said Ian Nakamoto, equity specialist at
MacDougall, MacDougall & MacTier, a division of Raymond James.
"The last thing we need is for them to be behind the curve,
because we always get rates much higher than expected and then
you come down with a thud, the economy and the stock market."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 141.30 points, or 0.92 percent, at
15,520.91. The index had its lowest close of the year on
Tuesday.
The energy sector climbed nearly 3 percent as oil prices
pulled out of a dive, with the most influential gainers
including Encana Corp, which rose 5.7 percent to
C$14.69.
U.S. crude oil futures settled $1.14 higher at $46.86
a barrel on a surprise drawdown in U.S. crude inventories and
data from the International Energy Agency suggesting OPEC cuts
could create a crude deficit in the first half of
2017.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, jumped 4.4 percent as higher
prices for copper and other industrial metals boosted base metal
miners. Gold producers also gained as bullion prices rose.
Copper prices advanced 0.8 percent to $5,863.85 a
tonne and gold futures rose 1.6 percent to $1,221.2 an
ounce.
The financials group was the only one of the index's 10 main
groups to lose ground, falling 0.5 percent as bond yields fell
and after Canada's financial watchdog said it will review
business practices at federally regulated institutions following
allegations they sold products to consumers without obtaining
their consent.
Higher bond yields would lower the value of insurance
companies' liabilities and increase net interest margins of
banks.
Still, Manulife Financial Corp rose 0.7 percent to
C$24.49. It has been granted a license that will allow it to
launch investment products in China through a wholly-owned local
subsidiary.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by W Simon and
James Dalgleish)