* TSX up 36.65 points, or 0.24 percent, to 15,584.40
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups were up
(Adds market and company details, analyst comment, updates to
close)
TORONTO/OTTAWA, April 3 Canada's main stock
index ended modestly higher after a choppy session on Monday as
gains in gold producers and other resource shares offset
weakness in the energy sector and consumer-related stocks.
Teck Resources Ltd rose 5.5 percent to C$30.68 as
European coal futures rose due to a disruption of coal exports
caused by rail line damage in northeast Australia from Cyclone
Debbie, which struck last week. Teck is a producer of
steelmaking coal.
Teck helped the materials group climb 1.7
percent, making it the best performing sector on TSX. Gold
producers also rallied along with the price of gold, including
Barrick Gold, which advanced 2.3 percent to C$25.85,
and Agnico Eagle Mines, which rose 3.3 percent to
C$58.30.
The market vacillated between positive and negative
territory during the session and the TSX will likely stick to
its recent trading range until earnings season starts in the
coming weeks, said John Kinsey, portfolio manager at Caldwell
Securities Ltd.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 36.65 points, or 0.24 percent, at 15,584.40.
Of the index's 10 main groups, half were in positive
territory.
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc gained 0.8 percent to
C$52.58, after rising as much as 2.3 percent after the company
offered to buy WS Atkins for about 2.1 billion pounds
($2.62 billion).
Enbridge Inc was among the biggest drags on the
market, declining 0.4 percent to C$55.49. The energy group
, which retreated 0.2 percent, tracked oil prices which
were pressured by a rebound in Libyan oil output. U.S. crude
prices settled down 36 cents at $50.24 a barrel.
Magna International Inc also weighed on the index,
sliding 2.2 percent to C$56.14 and helping push the consumer
discretionary group down 0.6 percent.
Other consumer stocks also came under pressure, including
Loblaw Cos Ltd, which was down 0.8 percent at C$71.61,
and Dollarama Inc, which fell 1.0 percent to C$109.12.
In economic data, Canadian business was more optimistic
about future sales and exports, and plan to boost hiring and
investment to meet demand despite uncertainty about U.S.
protectionism, according to the Bank of Canada's quarterly
business outlook survey.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by
127 to 121, for a 1.05-to-1 ratio on the upside. The index
posted eight new 52-week highs and no new lows.
($1 = 0.8011 pound)
(Reporting by Solarina Ho in Toronto and Leah Schnurr in
Ottawa; Editing by Matthew Lewis)