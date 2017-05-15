TORONTO May 15 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as Royal Bank of Canada helped the heavily weighted financials group power a broad, across-the-board rally.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 91.59 points higher, up 0.59 percent, at 15,629.47. All 10 of the index's key sectors climbed higher. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Dan Grebler)