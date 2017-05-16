(In the third-last paragraph, corrects figures on Aimia stock
* TSX up 20.38 points, or 0.13 percent, to 15,649.85
* Seven of index's 10 main groups in positive territory
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index
edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out
gains to help keep the market afloat.
At 10:35 a.m. ET (1435 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index rose 22.95 points, or 0.15
percent, to 15,652.42, paring a significant portion of its
opening gains.
Of the index's 10 main industry groups, six were in positive
territory.
The most influential movers on the index were Bank of Nova
Scotia, which rose 0.6 percent to C$76.18, and Royal
Bank of Canada, which nudged 0.4 percent higher to
C$93.97. Four of the five biggest index movers were financial
stocks, helping lift the heavily-weighted group 0.2 percent.
Oil and gas companies continued to benefit from firmer oil
prices, which extended recent gains as Kuwait joined Russia and
Saudi Arabia in supporting prolonged supply cuts. U.S. crude
was up 0.4 percent to $49.04 a barrel.
The overall energy group climbed 0.2 percent, with Enbridge
Inc up 0.2 percent to C$54.63, and Encana Corp
up a 0.8 percent gain C$15.56.
Wheaton Precious Metal Corp, formerly known as
Silver Wheaton Corp, rose 1.7 percent C$29 to help lift the
materials group, which includes natural resource companies, by
0.4 percent.
On the downside was loyalty program provider Aimia Inc
, which slumped 6.7 percent to C$3.37. Aimia shares have
been battered after Air Canada announced last week that
it would launch its own loyalty program in 2020.
BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications
provider, was little changed, off 0.3 percent at C$60.96, after
it said a hacker accessed customer information containing about
1.9 million active email addresses.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by
147 to 92, for a 1.60-to-1 ratio on the upside. The index was
posting 13 new 52-week highs.
