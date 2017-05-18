(Adds portfolio manager comment, details on Bombardier, NAFTA,
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, May 18 Canada's main stock index eked
out a slight gain on Thursday, as financial stocks recovered
somewhat after a two-day selloff, while gold miners weighed as
bullion turned lower.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
touched a five-month low in morning trade but ended
the day up 3.52 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,277.20. Decliners
outnumbers advancers by a 1.4-to-1 ratio overall.
The index had slumped on Wednesday as global markets worried
that U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-business economic agenda
could be slowed by political scandals.
"People are perhaps a little less risk-averse today," said
Manash Goswami, a portfolio manager at First Asset Investment
Management. "The selloff might have been overdone and people are
reevaluating and looking to come back in a little bit."
Shares of the country's largest bank, Royal Bank of Canada
, rose 1.1 percent to C$92.42 and its biggest life
insurer, Manulife Financial Corp, jumped 1.7 percent to
C$23.10.
While eight of the index's 10 main sectors rose, many of the
gains were modest and the materials group, which includes
precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost
1.7 percent.
Gold prices edged lower after notching their biggest one-day
spike since Britain voted to leave the European Union on
Wednesday.
Barrick Gold lost 3.4 percent to C$22.46 and
Goldcorp Inc fell 2.8 percent to C$18.87.
The Trump uncertainty continued to weigh on copper prices,
which hit a one-week low, as expectations of U.S. infrastructure
spending plans were undermined.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd declined 2.6 percent to
C$11.56 and HudBay Minerals Inc lost 1.7 percent to
C$7.12.
Shares in Bombardier Inc slipped 0.5 percent to
C$2.06 as the U.S. Commerce Department said it was investigating
Boeing Co's unfair trade claims against the Canadian planemaker.
The Trump administration also set the clock ticking toward
a mid-August start of renegotiations of the North American Free
Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico on Thursday as it tries
to win better terms for U.S. workers and manufacturers.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Dan Grebler and
Alistair Bell)