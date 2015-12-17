Dec 17 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening
for Canada's main index on Thursday after the U.S. Federal
Reserve raised interest rates for the first time since 2006.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.49
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No economic data is scheduled for release on Thursday.
Canada's main stock index jumped on Wednesday, with banks
climbing after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates and
mining stocks gaining as gold held on to gains given the Fed
pointed to a slow pace of further hikes.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.39 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.35 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.49 percent.
TOP STORIES
Shaw Communications Inc said on Wednesday
it has agreed to buy Wind Mobile, the country's fourth-largest
wireless provider, in a deal that gives it a much-needed
presence in the cellular market.
Canadian Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Wednesday
she strongly encouraged U.S. lawmakers to "get the job done" to
repeal country-of-origin meat-labeling rules.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,066.7; -0.95 pct
US crude : $35.55; +0.08 pct
Brent crude : $37.74; +0.94 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,554; -1.19 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Valeant Pharmaceuticals : Mizuho Securities cuts to
neutral from buy; raises target price to $130 from $111
Shaw Communications Inc : RBC cuts target price to
C$25 from C$27
Telus Corp : RBC cuts to sector perform from
outperform; cuts target price to C$41 from C$47
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Current account for Q3: Expected -118.0 bln; Prior
-109.7 bln
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 275,000; Prior 282,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 270,750
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.220 mln; Prior
2.243 mln
0830 Philly Fed Business Index for Dec: Expected 1.5; Prior
1.9
0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for Dec: Prior 43.40
0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for Dec: Prior 25.90
0830 Philly Fed Employment for Dec: Prior 2.60
0830 Philly Fed Prices Paid for Dec: Prior -4.90
0830 Philly Fed New Orders for Dec: Prior -3.70
1000 Leading Index Change mm for Nov: Expected 0.1 pct;
Prior 0.6 pct
($1= C$1.38)
