Dec 17 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main index on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time since 2006.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.49 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No economic data is scheduled for release on Thursday.

Canada's main stock index jumped on Wednesday, with banks climbing after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates and mining stocks gaining as gold held on to gains given the Fed pointed to a slow pace of further hikes.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.39 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.35 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.49 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Shaw Communications Inc said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Wind Mobile, the country's fourth-largest wireless provider, in a deal that gives it a much-needed presence in the cellular market.

Canadian Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Wednesday she strongly encouraged U.S. lawmakers to "get the job done" to repeal country-of-origin meat-labeling rules.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,066.7; -0.95 pct

US crude : $35.55; +0.08 pct

Brent crude : $37.74; +0.94 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,554; -1.19 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Valeant Pharmaceuticals : Mizuho Securities cuts to neutral from buy; raises target price to $130 from $111

Shaw Communications Inc : RBC cuts target price to C$25 from C$27

Telus Corp : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform; cuts target price to C$41 from C$47

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Current account for Q3: Expected -118.0 bln; Prior -109.7 bln

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 275,000; Prior 282,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 270,750

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.220 mln; Prior 2.243 mln

0830 Philly Fed Business Index for Dec: Expected 1.5; Prior 1.9

0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for Dec: Prior 43.40

0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for Dec: Prior 25.90

0830 Philly Fed Employment for Dec: Prior 2.60

0830 Philly Fed Prices Paid for Dec: Prior -4.90

0830 Philly Fed New Orders for Dec: Prior -3.70

1000 Leading Index Change mm for Nov: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.6 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.38) (Reporting by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bengaluru)