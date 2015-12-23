Dec 23 Stock futures pointed to a higher start
for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as crude prices
extended gains for a third straight day.
Oil prices edged up after an unexpected fall in U.S. crude
inventories, but remained not far above 11-year lows as supplies
remain abundant and as OPEC lowered the demand outlook for its
exports.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.91
percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.
Data on gross domestic product and retail sales is due at
8:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index gained in low-volume trade on
Tuesday, with rises in industrial, telecom and resource stocks
offsetting the impact of subdued performance in some of the
country's biggest banks.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.51 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.38 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.42 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
A C$460 million ($330.5 million) settlement fund for victims
of the 2013 Lac-Megantic crude-by-rail disaster will begin
disbursements this week without the participation of Canadian
Pacific Railway Ltd, the monitor involved in the
payments said on Tuesday.
COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,072.70; -0.13 pct
US crude : $36.68; +1.47 pct
Brent crude : $36.64; +1.50 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,690.50; +0.54 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Tourmaline Oil Corp : BMO cuts rating to "market
perform" from "outperform"
Northern Blizzard Resources Inc : RBC starts
coverage with "sector perform" rating
Newcastle Gold Ltd : M Partners resumes coverage with
"buy" rating
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0830 Personal consumption real mm for Nov: Prior 0.1 pct
0830 Personal income mm for Nov: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.4
pct
0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Nov: Expected 0.3 pct;
Prior 0.1 pct
0830 Core PCE price index mm for Nov: Expected 0.1 pct;
Prior 0.0 pct
0830 Core PCE price index yy for Nov: Prior 1.3 pct
0830 PCE price index mm for Nov: Prior 0.1 pct
0830 PCE price index yy for Nov: Prior 0.2 pct
0830 Durable goods for Nov: Expected -0.6 pct; Prior 2.9 pct
0830 Durables ex-transport for Nov: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior
0.5 pct
0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Nov: Expected -0.2 pct;
Prior 3.1 pct
0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for Nov: Expected -0.1 pct; Prior
1.3 pct
1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Dec: Expected 92.0; Prior
91.8
1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Dec: Expected 106.5; Prior
107.0
1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Dec: Expected 82.0; Prior
82.0
1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for Dec: Prior 2.6 pct
1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for Dec: Prior 2.6 pct
1000 New home sales-units mm for Nov: Expected 0.505 mln;
Prior 0.495 mln
1000 New home sales change mm for Nov: Expected 2.0 pct;
Prior 10.7 pct
1300 Dallas Fed PCE for Nov: Prior 1.3 pct
($1= C$1.39)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)