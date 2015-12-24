Dec 24 Canada stock index futures were little changed on Thursday, ahead of a shortened trading session on Christmas eve.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.09 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.

No major economic events are scheduled for the day.

Canada's main stock index ended higher on Wednesday as a fall in U.S. crude inventories boosted both oil prices and shares of energy producers.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.12 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.14 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canadian gaming company Amaya Inc has been ordered by a Kentucky court to pay $870 million in penalties to cover alleged losses by the state's residents who played real-money poker on PokerStars' website between 2006 and 2011.

The recent pact between Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc may salvage the drugmaker's relationships with physicians, but is unlikely to fully restore Valeant's previous revenue growth from high-priced, branded drugs, according to doctors and investors.

COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,071.60; +0.31 pct

US crude : $37.71; +0.56 pct

Brent crude : $37.48; +0.40 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,685.00; -0.74 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 270,000; Prior 271,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 270,500

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.210 mln; Prior 2.238 mln

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 131.1

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior -0.6 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.39) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)