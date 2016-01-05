Jan 5 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as weakness in China's
markets continued to weigh on investors' sentiment.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.48
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Statistics Canada is scheduled to report producer prices
data for November at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, weighed down by
financial, consumer and industrial stocks as a slump in Chinese
shares and weak economic data spooked investors in the first
session of 2016.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.71 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.70 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.66 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canada's Manulife Financial Corp is looking to
revive a plan to list a real estate investment trust in
Singapore this year after an initial public offering was shelved
last year due to poor market conditions.
Canada's Brookfield Asset Management and Chile's
Colbun will bid for the controlling stake in Colombian
power generator Isagen at an auction on Jan. 13, the
Colombian Finance Ministry said on Monday.
A Canadian investment management firm launched on Monday the
first-ever real-time index monitoring the outright price of
heavy Canadian crude, based on prices published by derivatives
exchange ICE Futures Europe.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,077.20; +0.20 pct
US crude : $36.47; -0.79 pct
Brent crude : $36.90; -0.86 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,658.50; +1.10 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Air Canada : BMO cuts target price to C$13 from C$17
BCE Inc : Credit Suisse reinstates coverage with
"neutral" rating; target price of C$55
WestJet Airlines Ltd : BMO cuts target price to C$29
from C$32
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0855 Redbook mm: Prior -0.5 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior 2.5 pct
0945 ISM-New York Index for Dec: Prior 710.6
0945 ISM NY Biz Conditions for Dec: Prior 60.7
1330 Domestic car sales for Dec: Expected 5.65 mln; Prior
5.71 mln
1330 Domestic truck sales for Dec: Expected 8.55 mln; Prior
8.72 mln
1330 Total vehicle sales for Dec: Expected 18.10 mln; Prior
18.19 mln
1330 All car sales for Dec: Prior 7.81 mln
1330 All truck sales for Dec: Prior 10.38 mln
($1= C$1.39)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)