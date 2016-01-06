Jan 6 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as concerns over the
Chinese economy resurfaced after it allowed the yuan to weaken
further and a nuclear test by North Korea added to a growing
list of geopolitical worries.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 1.33
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Statistics Canada will release trade balance data at 8:30
a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index edged
lower on Tuesday as consumer, industrial and materials stocks
weakened, while energy stocks rose despite weaker crude oil
prices.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 1.52 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 1.59 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 1.8 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
North Korea said it successfully tested a miniaturised
hydrogen nuclear device, claiming a significant advance in its
strike capability and setting off alarm bells in Japan and South
Korea.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
will appoint an interim chief executive to replace Michael
Pearson who is hospitalized, a source familiar with the matter
told Reuters on Tuesday.
Israeli real estate developer Gazit-Globe said it
sold a 2.9 percent stake in Canadian unit First Capital Realty
for C$117 million ($83 million).
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,085.30; +0.64 pct
US crude : $35.01; -2.67 pct
Brent crude : $35.07.85; -3.71 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,605.50; -0.85 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Dream Unlimited Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target
price to C$10 from C$12
Lumenpulse Inc : NBF raises target price to C$20
from C$18; rating "outperform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0815 ADP national employment for Dec: Expected 192,000;
Prior 217,000
0830 International trade mm $ for Nov: Expected -$44.0 bln;
Prior -$43.9 bln
0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Dec: Prior 53.7
0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Dec: Prior 53.5
1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Nov: Prior -1.5 pct
1000 Durable goods, R mm for Nov: Prior 0.0 pct
1000 Factory orders mm for Nov: Expected -0.2 pct; Prior 1.5
pct
1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Nov: Prior -0.1 pct
1000 Nondef cap ex-air R mm for Nov: Prior -0.4 pct
1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Nov: Prior 0.2 pct
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Dec: Expected 56.0; Prior
55.9
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Dec: Expected
58.4; Prior 58.2
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Dec: Prior
55.0
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Dec: Prior
57.5
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Dec: Prior
50.3
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.40)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)