Jan 25 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices fell after
Iraq announced record-high production, feeding into a heavily
oversupplied market.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.39
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major economic events are scheduled.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index scored
its biggest rally in more than four years on Friday, led by oil
and gas stocks as crude prices surged and investors welcomed
hints of more stimulus from global central banks.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.28 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.21 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.25 percent.
TOP STORIES
The oil price rout and related Canadian dollar slide that is
ravaging the country's economy is starting to take its toll on
corporate profits, from rail and retail to seemingly unrelated
sectors like telecoms.
Canada's northern oil hub Fort McMurray is learning the hard
way that there is no such thing as simply going back to normal
after a long boom that got cut short by the collapse in crude
prices.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,099.30; +0.19 pct
US crude : $31.20; -3.08 pct
Brent crude : $31.22; -2.98 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,466.50; +0.53 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
AGT Food And Ingredients : Raymond James cuts rating
to "market perform" from "outperform"
Hydro One Ltd : National Bank Financial cuts rating to
"sector perform" from "outperform"
Canadian Pacific Railway : Susquehanna raises target
price to C$129 from C$128
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Bus Index for Jan: Prior
-20.10
($1= C$1.42)
