BRIEF-Gardner Denver Holdings, KKR terminate monitoring deal
* On May 17, co entered into termination agreement by, between Co & KKR, pursuant to which monitoring agreement was terminated
Jan 26 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as oil prices rose on hopes that OPEC and non-OPEC producers may be edging closer to a deal to tackle one of the biggest supply gluts in decades.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.63 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.
No major economic events are scheduled for the day.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell on Monday as last week's crude-induced rally fizzled out and a fall in oil prices weighed on the shares of energy and financial companies.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.22 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.32 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.27 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Rogers Communications Inc said on Monday it would cut around 400 media jobs starting in February, the latest Canadian media outlet to fire staff in a tough market dealing with sliding advertising and the migration of audiences online.
OMERS Ventures, one of Canada's biggest venture capital firms, plans to raise up to C$300 million ($210 million) through the launch of a third fund in 2017 to invest in early stage technology firms, its chief executive officer said on Monday.
A worker at Centerra Gold Inc's Kumtor mine in Kyrgyzstan was fatally injured while working the night shift on Sunday, the Canadian mining company said on Monday.
COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,112.90; +0.69 pct
US crude : $30.57; +0.76 pct
Brent crude : $30.72 +0.72 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,501.50; +1.92 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Cenovus : Goldman Sachs raises rating to "buy" from "neutral"
Detour Gold Corp : BMO raises target price to C$17 from C$16.75; rating "market perform"
Saputo Inc : RBC raises price target to C$40 from C$38; rating "outperform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0855 Redbook mm: Prior -1.2 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior 1.4 pct
0900 Monthly home price mm for Nov: Prior 0.5 pct
0900 Monthly home price yy for Nov: Prior 6.1 pct
0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Nov: Prior 227.5
0900 CaseShiller 20 mm SA for Nov: Expected 0.8 pct; Prior 0.8 pct
0900 CaseShiller 20 mm NSA for Nov: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.1 pct
0900 CaseShiller 20 yy for Nov: Expected 5.7 pct; Prior 5.5 pct
0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Jan: Prior 54.0
0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Jan: Expected 54.0; Prior 54.3
1000 Consumer Confidence for Jan: Expected 96.5; Prior 96.5
1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Jan: Prior 6
1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Jan: Prior 3.3
1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenue for Jan: Prior 15.2
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.42) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Says expected 2017 and 2018 capital expeditures of $30 million - $35 million per year - SEC Filing