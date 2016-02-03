Feb 3 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Wednesday after oil prices rebounded on hopes
that the world's largest producers could act to cut output and
boost prices.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said if there is
consensus among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries and non-OPEC members to meet, "then we will meet".
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.51
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell on
Tuesday, with financial and energy stocks weighing as crude oil
prices dropped on renewed concern about oversupply.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.32 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.37 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.21 percent.
No major economic events in Canada are scheduled for the day
.
TOP STORIES
U.S. home improvement retailer Lowe's Cos Inc said
it would buy Rona Inc in a deal valued at C$3.2 billion
($2.28 billion) to enter Canada's Quebec province, where Rona is
the market leader.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,129.10; +0.16 pct
US crude : $30.58; +2.24 pct
Brent crude : $33.44; +2.20 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,594; +1.01 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
CI Financial Corp : National Bank Financial cuts
target price to C$31 from C$34
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc : BMO raises rating to
"outperform" from "market perform"
Westjet Airlines Ltd : Cowen and Company cuts rating
to "underperform" from "outperform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0815 ADP national employment for Jan: Expected 195,000;
Prior 257,000
0945 Markit Services PMI final for Jan: Prior 53.7
0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Jan: Prior 53.7
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Jan: Expected 55.1; Prior
55.8
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Bus Act for Jan: Expected 58.5;
Prior 59.5
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Jan: Prior
56.3
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Jan: Prior
58.9
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Jan: Prior
51.0
($1= C$1.39)
