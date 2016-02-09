MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 9 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as investors refrained from betting on riskier assets amid fears of a sustained global economic slowdown.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.55 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major economic releases are scheduled.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell on Monday as banking, energy and consumer stocks lost ground, offsetting gains among gold miners as global growth concerns mounted.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.59 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.61 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.57 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Canadian utility Fortis Inc said it would buy ITC Holdings Corp, the largest independent power transmission company in the United States, for $6.9 billion in cash and stock.
Faced with record low prices for heavy crude, Canadian energy companies are sacrificing other parts of their business to keep higher-cost oil sands production going and safeguard the billions already invested in these multi-decade projects.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,189.70; -0.68 pct
US crude : $30.19; +1.68 pct
Brent crude : $33.18; +0.91 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,533.50; -1.67 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Calfrac Well Services Ltd : CIBC cuts rating to "sector performer" from "sector outperformer"
First Quantum Minerals Ltd : Goldman Sachs cuts rating to "sell" from "neutral"
Tahoe Resources Inc : Raymond James raises rating to "strong buy" from "outperform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0855 Redbook mm: Prior -1.5 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior 0.8 pct
1000 JOLTS job openings for Dec: Expected 5.400 mln; Prior 5.431 mln
1000 Wholesale inventories mm for Dec: Expected -0.2 pct; Prior -0.3 pct
1000 Wholesale sales mm for Dec: Expected -0.4 pct; Prior -1.0 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.39) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru)
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market