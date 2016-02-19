(Updates economic data)
Feb 19 Stock futures suggested a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices fell after
a record build in U.S. crude inventories last week stoked
concerns over persistent global oversupply.
Crude stocks rose by 2.1 million barrels to a peak of 504.1
million, data from the U.S. government's Energy Information
Administration showed on Thursday.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.47
percent at 8:45 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index gained
for a fourth straight session on Thursday, sustaining a six-week
high, as gold, consumer and telecom stocks rose.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.34 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.37 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
down 0.36 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated in January to its
highest since November 2014, lifted by food prices and the first
increase in the cost of gasoline in over a year, Statistics
Canada said.
Retail sales fell 2.2 percent in December as unseasonably
warm weather cut into seasonal purchases, Statistics Canada
said.
Enbridge Inc , Canada's largest pipeline
company, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and
said it would defer C$5 billion in capital expenditure planned
for this year and the next to 2018 as two pipelines are delayed.
COMMODITIES AT 8:45 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,228.30; +0.18 pct
US crude : $29.94; -2.70 pct
Brent crude : $33.51; -2.25 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,586.50; +0.24 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Bank of Montreal : KBW cuts target price to C$77
from C$79
Canadian Tire Corp : Barclays raises target price
to C$143 from C$140; rating "overweight"
OceanaGold Corp : National Bank Financial raises
target price to C$3.85 from C$3.65
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 CPI mm, SA for Jan: Actual 0.0 pct; Prior -0.1 pct
0830 CPI yy, NSA for Jan: Actual 1.4 pct; Prior 0.7 pct
0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Jan: Actual 0.3 pct; Prior 0.2 pct
0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Jan: Actual 2.2 pct; Prior 2.1 pct
0830 CPI Index, NSA for Jan: Actual 236.92; Prior 236.53
0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Jan: Actual 245.23; Prior 244.52
0830 Real Weekly earnings mm for Jan: Actual 0.7 pct; Prior
0.1 pct
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 130.0
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior -2.6 pct
1130 Cleveland Fed CPI for Jan: Prior 0.1 pct
($1= C$1.38)
