Feb 22 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Monday as oil prices rose after the International
Energy Agency said it expected U.S. shale production to fall
this year and next.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.94
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
A drop in production could potentially ease a supply glut
that has driven oil prices to their lowest in more than a decade
and hammered shares of oil and gas companies.
Canadian stocks fell on Friday, led by a drop in health
care, energy and financial sector stocks, as crude oil prices
tumbled and domestic retail sales disappointed.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
1.08 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET on Monday. S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 1.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
1.16 percent.
No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled for the
day.
TOP STORIES
Canada's Centerra Gold, which operates Kyrgyzstan's
largest gold mine, Kumtor, has cut its proven and probable gold
reserves by 495,000 contained ounces, the company said on
Monday.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,106.80; -1.91 pct
US crude : $30.79; +3.88 pct
Brent crude : $34.24; +3.67 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,687.50; +1.44 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc : KBW cuts target to
C$4.50 from C$5.50; rating "market perform"
Constellation Software : BMO cuts target to C$580
from C$600; rating "market perform"
Enbridge Inc : Barclays cuts target price to C$60
from C$62; rating "overweight"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0830 National Activity Index for Jan: Prior -0.22
0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Feb: Expected 52.3;
Prior 52.4
($1= C$1.38)
