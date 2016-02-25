BRIEF-Independence Holding to commence tender offer to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares
* Independence Holding Company announces intention to commence tender offer to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares of its common stock
Feb 25 Canada's main stock index was poised to open marginally higher on Thursday as oil prices moved off their session low.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.27 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index fell to a one-week low on Wednesday as weaker-than-expected bank earnings dragged down financial stocks, but higher crude oil prices helped pare some of the losses, providing support for energy stocks.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.24 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce posted a first-quarter profit that topped market expectations, helped by growth in its retail and business banking division.
Toronto Dominion Bank reported a rise in first-quarter profit as growth at its U.S. retail banking business helped offset weakness in capital markets.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,236.50; -0.18 pct
US crude : $32.13; -0.06 pct
Brent crude : $34.25; -0.46 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,645.00; +0.06 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Bombardier Inc : Goldman Sachs reinstated coverage with a "neutral" rating; C$1.26 price target
Hudbay Minerals Inc : Canaccord Genuity raised its target to C$5 from C$4; rating "buy"
Loblaw Companies Ltd : Barclays cut its target to C$75 from C$76; rating "overweight"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Durable goods for Jan: Expected 2.5 pct; Prior -5.0 pct
0830 Durables ex-transport for Jan: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -1.0 pct
0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Jan: Prior -2.8 pct
0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for Jan: Expected 1.0 pct; Prior -4.3 pct
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 270,000; Prior 262,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 273,250
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.260 mln; Prior 2.273 mln
0900 Monthly home price mm for Dec: Prior 0.5 pct
0900 Monthly home price yy for Dec: Prior 5.9 pct
0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Dec: Prior 228.8
1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Feb: Prior -8
1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Feb: Prior -9
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.37) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Independence Holding Company announces intention to commence tender offer to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares of its common stock
* Olayan International Ltd reports 12.42% stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp as of May 12, 2017 - SEC filing