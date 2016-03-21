March 21 Canadian stock futures were slightly
lower on Monday, as oil prices fell under pressure from signs
that some U.S. producers increased drilling and from uncertainty
over a meeting of the world's major exporters next month to
discuss freezing output.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.05
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, erasing the week's
gains with a pullback in energy and banking stocks as well as
slips in telecom and consumer staples names offsetting modest
gains for industrial and materials stocks.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.09 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.09 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.11 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canada's Pacific Exploration & Production Corp said
it chose not to make an interest payment due March 28, as the
company works with debtholders to restructure debt.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,245.00; -0.70 pct
US crude : $39.14; -0.76 pct
Brent crude : $41.13; -0.17 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,069.50; +0.55 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Valeant Pharmaceuticals : Mizuho Securities cuts
target price to $18 from $70
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0830 National Activity Index for Feb: Prior 0.28
1000 Existing home sales for Feb: Expected 5.34 mln; Prior
5.47 mln
1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Feb: Expected
-2.2 pct; Prior 0.4 pct
($1= C$1.30)
