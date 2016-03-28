MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 28 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices firmed, adding to gains in recent weeks as optimism holds that a production freeze among major producers may be implemented.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.13 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major economic events are scheduled for the day.
Canada's main stock index fell to a two-week low on Thursday before paring some losses, as bank stocks retreated amid rising chatter from U.S. central bankers about hiking interest rates and as a recovery in oil prices helped energy stocks.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.24 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.27 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.30 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,210.00; -0.93 pct
US crude : $39.66; +0.48 pct
Brent crude : $40.53; +0.22 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,945.15; -0.09 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Suncor Energy Inc : Nomura raises target price to C$45 from C$41
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Feb: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.5 pct
0830 Core PCE price Index mm for Feb: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.3 pct
0830 Core PCE price Index yy for Feb: Prior 1.7 pct
0830 Advance goods trade balance for Feb: Prior -62.23 bln
0830 PCE Price index mm for Feb: Prior 0.1 pct
0830 PCE Price index yy for Feb: Prior 1.3 pct
0830 Personal consumption real mm for feb: Prior 0.4 pct
0830 Personal income mm for Feb: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.5 pct
1000 Pending Homes Index for Feb: Prior 106.0
1000 Pending sales change mm for Feb: Expected 1.0 pct; Prior -2.5 pct
1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Mar: Prior -31.80
1300 Dallas Fed PCE for Feb: Prior 2.2 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.32) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP