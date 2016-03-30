March 30 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday after oil prices rose to near $40 per barrel as a weaker dollar spurred interest in riskier assets.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.77 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No major economic events are scheduled for the day.

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, reversing earlier losses as dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen helped support gold mining stocks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.59 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.60 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.73 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Yoga-wear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong sales during the holiday shopping period.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,232.80; -0.24 pct

US crude : $38.96; +1.78 pct

Brent crude : $39.70; +1.43 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,884.00; -0.13 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Great-West Lifeco Inc : Credit Suisse cuts ratings to "underperform" from "neutral"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0815 ADP national employment for Mar: Expected 194,000; Prior 214,000

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.30) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru)