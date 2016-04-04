April 4 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices reversed earlier losses.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.53 percent at 7:35 a.m. ET.

No major economic events are scheduled for the day.

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, dragged down by a 7.6 percent drop in BlackBerry Ltd shares on disappointing earnings and a slump in oil prices that hurt energy companies.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.20 percent at 7:35 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.30 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.26 percent.

COMMODITIES AT 7:35 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,217.6; -0.38 pct

US crude : $36.93; 0.35 pct

Brent crude : $38.83; 0.41 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,803.50; -0.66 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Metro Inc : NBF raises target price to C$43 from C$42

TransCanada Corp : BMO, CIBC raise target price

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0945 ISM-New York Index for Mar: Prior 720.8

0945 ISM NY Biz Conditions for Mar: Prior 53.6

1000 Employment Trends for Mar: Prior 129.1

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Feb: Prior -1.9 pct

1000 Durable goods, R mm for Feb: Prior -2.8 pct

1000 Factory orders mm for Feb: Expected -1.7 pct; Prior 1.6 pct

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Feb: Prior -1.0 pct

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Feb: Prior -1.8 pct

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Feb: Prior -0.2 pct

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.32) (Reporting by Anjali James in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)